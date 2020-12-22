Brokerages Anticipate Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) will announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Weyerhaeuser reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,433.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,442,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,682,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300,683 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $135,396,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 88.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,607,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,179 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 109.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,767,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,021 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,116.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,113,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,784 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WY opened at $33.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 81.29 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $34.71.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

