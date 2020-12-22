Brokerages Expect Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) will report sales of $44.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boqii’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.50 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boqii will report full year sales of $147.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.36 million to $150.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $198.16 million, with estimates ranging from $197.13 million to $199.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boqii.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $33.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.48 million.

BQ has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Boqii in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Boqii in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BQ stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. Boqii has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Boqii stock. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Boqii at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

