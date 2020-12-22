Brokerages Expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.07). CatchMark Timber Trust posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CatchMark Timber Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 37.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

