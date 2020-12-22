Brokerages Expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.65. Penn National Gaming reported earnings per share of ($0.80) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 148.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year earnings of ($4.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.94) to ($4.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

In other news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $612,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $3,851,106.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,868.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,646 shares of company stock worth $28,954,217 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. CWM LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4.0% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 75.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 2.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded up $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,437,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,064,975. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $96.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day moving average is $54.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.59.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

