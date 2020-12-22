Brokerages Expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to Post $0.41 EPS

Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.43. The Coca-Cola reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,350,000 after acquiring an additional 18,701,930 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,809 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 58.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,914,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,882,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.61. The stock had a trading volume of 89,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,263,527. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

