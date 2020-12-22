Brokerages Expect U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). U.S. Silica reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.34.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $539.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.88. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.06.

In other U.S. Silica news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,844 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

