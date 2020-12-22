Brokerages Set Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Price Target at $17.00

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

BY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $119,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,569.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 37.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 268.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,030,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after acquiring an additional 200,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

