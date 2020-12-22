Brokerages Set Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) PT at $9.75

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLDT shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Sunday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 241,158 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 817,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,886,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 538.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 353,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 297,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 15,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.15. 5,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.72 million, a P/E ratio of 115.30 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

