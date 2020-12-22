Brokerages Set EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Target Price at $3.17

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENLC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

ENLC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.85. 1,266,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,344,849. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $928.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 2.2% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 16,444,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after buying an additional 355,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,920,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 1,767,603 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,123,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,090,000 after buying an additional 219,955 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,676,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,088,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after buying an additional 967,284 shares during the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

