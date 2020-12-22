Brokerages Set Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) PT at $454.05

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $454.05.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUM. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

NYSE:HUM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $388.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,149. The company has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. Humana has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $474.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $411.16 and its 200-day moving average is $405.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Humana by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth $175,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth $971,000. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth $702,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

