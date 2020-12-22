Brokerages Set Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target at $25.38

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $26.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of INGXF traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.