Brokerages Set Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Price Target at $8.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

RIGL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

RIGL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 29,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,256. The firm has a market cap of $620.16 million, a PE ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.35. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

