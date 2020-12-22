Brokerages Set Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Price Target at $4.50

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several research firms recently commented on SELB. Mizuho cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. William Blair lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 218,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $528,034.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,293,625 shares in the company, valued at $17,650,572.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,101,490 shares of company stock worth $18,461,995 over the last 90 days. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,294,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after buying an additional 4,685,075 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,102,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,145,000. Mangrove Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 6,546,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 997,923 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,415,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 457,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

SELB traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 119,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,645. The company has a market capitalization of $355.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.29. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

