Brokerages Set SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Target Price at $70.27

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSNC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

SSNC opened at $71.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.47%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

