Brokers Issue Forecasts for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.11.

CNI opened at $109.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.30 and a 200 day moving average of $101.68. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $112.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3,915.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

