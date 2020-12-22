Brokers Set Expectations for Comerica Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.43 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Compass Point lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

CMA stock opened at $53.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.46. Comerica has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,886,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Comerica by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,868,000 after buying an additional 1,006,820 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,570,000 after buying an additional 515,484 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,974,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,223,000 after acquiring an additional 418,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Comerica by 411.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 517,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,734,000 after acquiring an additional 416,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.