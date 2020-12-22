Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Property Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.56.

Shares of BPY stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 575,636 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 96.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 857,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 421,281 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 91.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 676,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 322,874 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $3,252,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

