BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOOO. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BRP from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BRP from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $66.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 3.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average is $50.40. BRP has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $68.77.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in BRP by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,414 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 43,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 17,831 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of BRP by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 201,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 120,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BRP by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after buying an additional 170,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

