Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $585.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will post sales of $585.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $576.70 million to $595.70 million. Bruker reported sales of $599.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.25 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $190,841.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Bruker by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Bruker by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Bruker by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Bruker stock opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.27. Bruker has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average is $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bruker (BRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.