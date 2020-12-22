BTIG Research Increases Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $104.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $99.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lennar from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.52.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $79.51 on Friday. Lennar has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 13.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $141,909.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,617 shares in the company, valued at $13,767,115.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,257 shares of company stock worth $13,329,521 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2,710.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,053 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 103,874.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,195,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,552 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,648,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $788,095,000 after purchasing an additional 382,465 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $27,771,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,585,000. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

