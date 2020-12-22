Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL opened at $240.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.16. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $250.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total value of $2,736,073.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,230 shares in the company, valued at $13,032,376.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,061,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.