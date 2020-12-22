Business First Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Business First Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.45.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BFST. TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $424.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $41.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.28 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 522.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 26.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rick D. Day bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $41,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,194.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

