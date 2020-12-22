Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

BY opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $607.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.33.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $119,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,402 shares in the company, valued at $359,569.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BY. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 35.7% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 340.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 268.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 23.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

