Bytom (BTM) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $86.55 million and $10.59 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bytom has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.20 or 0.00482001 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000031 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded 85.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,643,315,888 coins and its circulating supply is 1,396,030,957 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

