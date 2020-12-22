Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Cowen

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CZR. Loop Capital began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $73.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 3.12. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $115,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,726.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,504 shares of company stock worth $4,344,399. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 636,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 37,576 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,628,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,888,000 after purchasing an additional 723,665 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.