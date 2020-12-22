Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $234.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.07 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Shares of CVGW opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

CVGW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

