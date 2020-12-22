California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,594,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,725 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,597,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,250,000 after buying an additional 93,387 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter valued at about $105,335,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,041,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,722,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Shares of OMCL opened at $114.91 on Tuesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.45 and a 200 day moving average of $79.74.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 11,435 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $1,024,461.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $13,628,072.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $252,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,973,701.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,335 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,386. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

