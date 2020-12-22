California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 790.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,664 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,104 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $167.31 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $168.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays downgraded Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

