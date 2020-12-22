California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 5,870 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKTR. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $94,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $227,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $27,799.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at $342,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 16,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $268,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,690 shares of company stock worth $450,119 in the last three months. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.74.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

