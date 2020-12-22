California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.30 Million Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Choice Hotels International worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,721,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,532,000 after acquiring an additional 27,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 843,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,507,000 after purchasing an additional 117,116 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 720.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,393,000 after purchasing an additional 716,715 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 631,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,795,000 after purchasing an additional 188,253 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 69.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 452,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,865,000 after buying an additional 185,553 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $3,123,001.00. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.47. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.25 and a 52 week high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.