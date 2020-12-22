California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 257 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Saia were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIA. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 5.4% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Saia by 7.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Saia by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Saia by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.14.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $116,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,230.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $182.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.71. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $194.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

