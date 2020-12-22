California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 646,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,697 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SLM were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Impactive Capital LP raised its stake in SLM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 4,780,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,675,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SLM during the third quarter worth about $1,779,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SLM by 52.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,094,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,129 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its stake in SLM by 33.8% during the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 892,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 225,667 shares during the period. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the third quarter worth about $52,585,000.

Get SLM alerts:

In related news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $304,352.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLM opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.33. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $364.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.42 million. SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on SLM in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.