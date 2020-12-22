Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Stock Rating Lowered by Compass Point

Compass Point cut shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Compass Point currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ELY. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.92.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 3,916.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 147,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 143,943 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $986,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 1,425.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 57,735 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.