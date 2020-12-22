Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Metacrine in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Metacrine in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Metacrine stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98. Metacrine has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 27.04 and a quick ratio of 27.04.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.00). Research analysts predict that Metacrine will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,677,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,593,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,403,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. 12.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It is developing MET409, a therapy that is in a Phase Ib proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients; and MET642, a candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients.

