Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at CIBC

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CFP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$26.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$19.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

TSE CFP opened at C$22.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. Canfor Co. has a one year low of C$6.11 and a one year high of C$23.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.11.

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C$2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$1.03. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canfor Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

