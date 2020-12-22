Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at $85,022,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,841,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after buying an additional 1,045,736 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 818,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,490,000 after buying an additional 571,852 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,758,000 after buying an additional 507,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 617,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after buying an additional 237,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phillip David Bairrington purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

NYSE:PSXP opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

