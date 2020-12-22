Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 2,600 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 173.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NIO were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,808,000. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in NIO in the third quarter worth $101,856,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at $84,880,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the third quarter valued at about $32,437,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,343,000.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $57.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NIO. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on NIO from $33.20 to $46.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.70 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NIO from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

