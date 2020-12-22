Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 270 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The New York Times were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The New York Times by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in The New York Times by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 197,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NYT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The New York Times in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

The New York Times stock opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 0.80. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.34.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $426.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.88 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

