Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in United Bankshares were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 213.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 93,942 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 569,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $468,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $1,216,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,804.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,578 shares of company stock valued at $69,300. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $39.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.41.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $321.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.31 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

