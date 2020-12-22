Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 4,439 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 365,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.25 to $11.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.97.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $332.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.