Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Unum Group were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Unum Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 15,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

UNM opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.