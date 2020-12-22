Carbon (CRBN) Price Reaches $0.0313

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Carbon token can currently be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Carbon has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Carbon has a market capitalization of $528,114.63 and approximately $324,720.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00141945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00021664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.18 or 0.00725813 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00167502 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00377908 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00071193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00108022 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io.

Carbon Token Trading

Carbon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

