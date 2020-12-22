Cardano Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.85 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Cardano has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and $1.17 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015606 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002183 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00012511 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010718 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003057 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00030907 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

