CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Stock Price Down 8.1%

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)’s share price traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $91.83 and last traded at $92.33. 9,155,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 452% from the average session volume of 1,659,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in CarMax by 9.8% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 73.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 33.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 214.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

