CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PRTS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarParts.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarParts.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $575.12 million, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.39. CarParts.com has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.53 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 123.97% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. Research analysts expect that CarParts.com will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarParts.com news, Director Mehran Nia sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,764 shares in the company, valued at $583,398.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,757,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,718.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,516,404 shares of company stock worth $21,546,104 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

