Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CARS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Cars.com alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Cars.com by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Cars.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cars.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CARS opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $819.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. The firm had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.