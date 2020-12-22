Casino Betting Coin (CBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.59 Million

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Casino Betting Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Casino Betting Coin has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. Casino Betting Coin has a market cap of $3.59 million and $87,581.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00053187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.90 or 0.00342461 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017246 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00030095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004233 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin (CBC) is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 tokens. Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin. The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com. The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin.

Casino Betting Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casino Betting Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casino Betting Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

