Casino Betting Coin Price Tops $0.0245 on Exchanges (CBC)

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Casino Betting Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and $88,402.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Casino Betting Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Casino Betting Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00053114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.90 or 0.00348734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00026899 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.

About Casino Betting Coin

CBC is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 tokens. Casino Betting Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin. Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin. The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Casino Betting Coin

Casino Betting Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casino Betting Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casino Betting Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casino Betting Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casino Betting Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.