Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Receives $21.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBIO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 23.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBIO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.54. 307,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,695. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. The company has a market cap of $144.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.05. Catalyst Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $8.94.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.