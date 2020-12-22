CB Scientific (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Trading 23.8% Higher

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC)’s share price was up 23.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 7,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 3,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27.

About CB Scientific (OTCMKTS:CBSC)

CB Scientific, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company's FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

